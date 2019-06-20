City of Durham helps people with criminal history find work

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham is offering a fresh start to people with criminal records by giving them a chance to have steady work.The Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development has partnered with the Durham Innovation Team to launch the Transitional Jobs Program.The new initiative provides temporary paying jobs with benefits as well as services to people struggling to find work due to their criminal history.Starting last month, 10 Durham residents started their six-month temporary employment with four city departments.The residents are working with the Transportation Department, Solid Waste Management, Public Works and General Services receiving on-the-job training. The goal is to help these employees move into permanent future employment either with the city or in the private sector."This program is providing structure and income as well as skill-building opportunities and a platform for entering the full-time labor market with the support of intensive case management, job development and mentoring," Senior Employment Program Coordinator Courtney McCollum said.In addition to on-the-job training, the temporary employees are also receiving career readiness and human resource development training through Durham Technical Community College.They can work to achieve occupational skills certifications as well.