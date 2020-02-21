Gibbons sophomore breaks national high school swim record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At 15 years old, Claire Curzan is breaking records. That's no surprise to those closest to her."No, I wasn't surprised because her training dictated that she could go that fast," said Claire's coach, Bruce Marchionda of the TAC Titans."When you think how could she possibly get faster, she continues to get faster," said Tracy Curzan, Claire's mother. "She does things that you could never say you can't do it because Claire somehow manages to do it."Claire, a sophomore at Cardinal Gibbons, most recently broke the national high school record of 51.29 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 50.35 seconds."I didn't have a ton of rest before I went in and started so I wasn't really expecting a lot," Claire said. "I saw my time and I really couldn't believe it, and I'm just super happy with it.""Claire has a special talent," her mother said. "I think just now accomplishing what she's done at such a young age and the way she's handled it is truly an amazing feat."The sophomore is nowhere near being satisfied. She and her coach are already hoping for a faster time and a new record."That's very fast," her coach said. "It's where she should be right now and we're actually hoping she can do under 50 seconds.""After I touched the wall and I saw 50.3 I was excited," Claire said. "My coach has already been telling me 49 100-fly which would be super amazing."Claire's biggest race will come this summer at the Olympic trials as she looks to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo."I mean there are so many people that are so good," Claire said. "It's always a possibility but it's also not. I'm just trying to keep my hopes up and focusing on myself and not really worrying about the team yet."Her coach knows the goals are ambitious."Obviously our goals are very big coming up with the Olympics," Marchionda said "People don't understand how hard it is to make an Olympic team for the United States in swimming. You have to be one of the best in the world."