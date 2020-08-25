Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle for several hours

MIAMI -- A Florida police officer's wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon, police said Monday.

Investigators are treating the death of Clara Paulino, 56, as an accident, the Miami Herald reported.

Aristides Paulino, 58, who works for the city of Miami, was asleep in the couple's Miami Shores home Friday afternoon after finishing a midnight shift, the Herald reported. Clara Paulino had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged, officials said.

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit as Paulino spent about four hours stuck inside the SUV until her family discovered her body, police. Investigators did not immediately say what Paulino had been looking for.

The SUV has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has bars on the windows, Matthew Reyes, the vice president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, told NBC-6. He said the vehicle's doors lock and can only be opened from the outside.

Neighbor Daphne Stewart told WSVN it was not unusual to see Paulino get into her husband's police vehicle.

"I don't think anybody could imagine anything like that ever happening," Stewart said.

The case is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, which investigates all unnatural deaths in Miami Shores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahot carpolice officeraccidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC gives $175M to help with housing costs
Laura becomes hurricane, expected to make landfall as Category 3
UNC study: Wearing your mask below your nose leaves you vulnerable
Sexual assault reported at NC State
Melania Trump to address nation from Rose Garden during RNC Tuesday
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
Durham 9-month-old safe after car stolen with baby inside
Show More
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville
Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports he resigned from Liberty U
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Your info could be at stake in social media giveaways
More TOP STORIES News