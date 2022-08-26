Bald eagle goes through TSA check at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bald eagle was spotted Monday going through security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A tweet by TSA Southeast showed the eagle on its handler's hand flapping its wings while going through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

According to World Bird Sanctuary, a non-profit based in Valley Park, Missouri, Clark was hatched at its conservation department in 2002 when they were breeding then-endangered bald eagles to be released into the wild.

Clark was hatched with scale deformities on his feet. Due to his deformity, his feet would not be properly protected from the cold during the winter, and he would suffer from things like frostbite and loss of toes.

Since Clark is non-releasable, he joined the sanctuary's "Eagle Flight Team". The sanctuary says he started his flight training at a young age, and after months of intensive training, he was ready to begin his career at St. Louis Cardinal's baseball games as one of our flying ambassadors taking flights during the national anthem.