Firefighters battle blaze at a vacant century-old Clayton home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a vacant home that is more than 100 years old.

Four fire departments responded to the two-story house along the 6300 block of Little Creek Church Road.

As of 4:15 p.m., a portion of Little Creek Church Road is closed to traffic from Sunnyview Lane to Robin Lane.

The Town of Clayton said the fire is under investigation by the Johnston County Fire Marshal and Clayton Police.
