Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Clayton K-9 officer is a very good girl, helping police close several felony cases in just one day.

Police got a tip about a person they were looking for driving through the downtown area.

When officers searched a parked car that matched the person's description, they discovered that it was reported stolen in Burlington.

A short time later, the suspect was seen walking in the area.

Officers were able to quickly arrest him.

That's when K-9 Raven alerted her partner, Officer Tyler McNeill, to the presence of narcotics on the man.

Police say he had more than 8 grams of heroin, case, two stolen cell phones and the keys to a stolen car.
