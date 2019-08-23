Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Clayton K-9 officer is a very good girl, helping police close several felony cases in just one day.Police got a tip about a person they were looking for driving through the downtown area.When officers searched a parked car that matched the person's description, they discovered that it was reported stolen in Burlington.A short time later, the suspect was seen walking in the area.Officers were able to quickly arrest him.That's when K-9 Raven alerted her partner, Officer Tyler McNeill, to the presence of narcotics on the man.Police say he had more than 8 grams of heroin, case, two stolen cell phones and the keys to a stolen car.