Clayton's 'pantless prowler' arrested for roaming around homes

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police have arrested an 18-year-old after people reported a man walking around their homes without pants.

Carlos Antonio Soto, dubbed "the pantless prowler" by Clayton police, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

SEE ALSO : Pantsless prowler caught on surveillance video in Clayton

Surveillance video showed police that Soto would wander around houses in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood, sometimes while not wearing pants. Soto is seen walking through yards, in driveways and onto patios. One clip shows Soto jogging between houses without pants.

Police gathered evidence to file charges and secured a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

"We truly appreciate the community's help in bringing this disturbing case to close," said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand. "More and more people are installing cameras on their homes and the surveillance video is incredibly helpful to law enforcement everywhere in catching criminals. In this instance though, we needed the law to catch up to technology. For now at least, cameras can't be victims; only people can."

Soto has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytoncrime
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
Fayetteville pet owners claim same pet sitter left dogs malnourished
NC students step up to help Australia cope with wildfires
The 411: Breaking & entering (& eating & napping)
Raleigh woman with Down syndrome trying to open coffee shop finds true love
Man uninjured after scary crash from falling asleep at the wheel
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Show More
Human skull mystery: Police seek help with curious case
McDougald Terrace children scared to return home amid CO crisis
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
More TOP STORIES News