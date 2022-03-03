Sports

$18M renovations begin to create synthetic turf fields East Clayton Community Park

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renovations totaling $18 million began Thursday at East Clayton Community Park on Glen Laurel Road.

The park is getting revitalized, changing its 207,000 square foot grass sports fields into synthetic turf for better drainage. The site will also get a new storm water management system, bleacher pads and updated lighting.

"The Town of Clayton is becoming a premier parks and recreation hub for the Triangle, and we are eager to begin providing great improvements to their existing park," said Marty Thompson, Executive Vice President and Project Manager at the company in charge of the renovations.

The $18 million renovations come from a park bond that passed in 2019.
