Clayton police investigating after teacher attacked on greenway

A Johnston County teacher continues to recover from injuries he received after he said he was attacked on the Clayton greenway.Wil Smith said it happened last Wednesday, Oct. 24, on Amelia Church Road.In a Facebook post, Smith provided vivid details of the incident. He said it happened at 3:30 in the afternoon, when two men approached him from behind, threw him down, beat him up, and stole his phone, credit cards and keys.Smith estimated the attack lasted about thirty seconds."I will probably never walk on it or any greenway or trail ever again," Smith said.After hearing of the attack, Inna Smith and Ashley Fieldhammer, both who have children less than a year old, are taking precautions."We both walk on that greenway area all the time. And so definitely don't feel safe anymore," Smith said.Thursday afternoon, the pair stuck to a nearby neighborhood for their stroll. Fieldhammer is now carrying mace to protect herself."We definitely changed the way that we go out now. We stay near the houses, we don't go out in the woods on the trail anymore. We're just a little more aware," said Fieldhammer.Smith added in his post, "...in just about a minute, my life was forever changed."He plans to return to his job as an English teacher at Cleveland High in Clayton either Friday or Monday.Clayton Police are now investigating the incident. Police said this incident is very abnormal for that area.In a written statement, Clayton Police told ABC 11:Police are increasing their presence in the area. If you have any information on this case, call authorities.