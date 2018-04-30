Clayton Police look for meat thieves who stole from grocery chain

Surveillance images of the two meat-theft suspects in Clayton. (Clayton Police Department)

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
Clayton Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man and woman who stole meat Sunday afternoon from the Food Lion near Riverwood Athletic Club at 238 Pritchard Road.

Police said a woman went into the grocery store at 2:58 p.m. Sunday stuffed about $60 worth of steaks into a bright blue, drawstring gym bag.

Employees who became suspicious began to monitor the couple, who also had a cart full of groceries. The man and woman then staged a verbal domestic dispute, police said, abandoned their cart and stormed out of the store to drive off in a dark gray Ford Explorer with an N.C. license plate beginning with "DLY."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

While reviewing security footage, police noticed a man who appeared to be acting as a lookout for the thieves in the lobby of the Food Lion.

When the couple left the store, the lookout walked over to a Cashpoints ATM. After circling the building, the thieves picked up the lookout in the Ford Explorer and drove off on Pritchard Road toward the intersection with Covered Bridge Road.

The lookout is described as a slimly-built black man who wore a black flat brim hat, red short-sleeve shirt, red shorts and Nike high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at (919) 553-4611.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopliftingsupermarkettheftjohnston county newsClaytonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News