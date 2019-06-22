armed robbery

Clayton police looking for 2 people who robbed convenience store on US 70

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police are looking for two people who robbed a Handi-Mart on US 70 with handguns on June 14.

Police said it happened that Friday around 10:30 p.m. at the convenience store at 10419 US Highway 70 West.

The two people were armed with handguns and demanded money from the clerk.

After clerk pulled money from the register and gave up his own wallet, the two ran out of the store, police said.

One male robber was just over 6 feet tall and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light pants, white sneakers, latex gloves while carrying a semi-automatic gun.

The other robber was a male or female about 5'7 or 5'8 wearing dark shoes, white/light colored hooded sweatshirt with the image of a baby that is a logo for Primitive Skateboarding and rapper Notorious B.I.G., latex gloves and was carrying a revolver.

If you have any information that may lead to their arrests, please call Clayton Police Detective J.P. Linder at 919-553-0153 or call 911 and ask to speak to an officer. You may remain anonymous.
