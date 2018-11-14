Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall

Greenways are underwater in Clayton thanks to the heavy rain we saw a few days ago. Neuse River crested last night. The water is starting to recede as you can see from these pictures. #ABC11 @TownofClayton pic.twitter.com/x0VDBec4i1 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 14, 2018

Riverwalk in @TownofClayton is closed - River crested last night. Water levels not expected to drop below flood stage until Thursday morning around 1 a.m. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ThSUHJVWsw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 14, 2018

Orange cones have been placed along a pathway at the Clayton Riverwalk warning residents the area is closed Wednesday.The greenway is flooded from a recent rainfall. Water that piled up in Raleigh is making its way downstream along the Neuse River.The trail is underwater at the Riverwalk near Covered Bridge Road.Town officials are not aware of any damage to homes or road closures. Once the water recedes, Public Works crews will have to clear debris off the greenway before it reopens.Water levels are not expected to drop below flood stage until Thursday morning around 1 a.m.