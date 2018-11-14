Clayton Riverwalk closed, greenway flooded from recent rainfall

EMBED </>More Videos

Clayton Riverwalk closed by flooding.

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Orange cones have been placed along a pathway at the Clayton Riverwalk warning residents the area is closed Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The greenway is flooded from a recent rainfall. Water that piled up in Raleigh is making its way downstream along the Neuse River.



The trail is underwater at the Riverwalk near Covered Bridge Road.



Town officials are not aware of any damage to homes or road closures. Once the water recedes, Public Works crews will have to clear debris off the greenway before it reopens.

Water levels are not expected to drop below flood stage until Thursday morning around 1 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingrainClaytonJohnston CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victims in Johnston Co. triple murder were family members, friends of suspect
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Shocked Lumberton residents remain 'hopeful' missing girl found safe
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
Raleigh neighborhood collaborative looks to help displaced fire victims
NC State adds Jim Valvano name to storied Reynolds Coliseum
Intermittent fasting: What is it and is it right for you?
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Show More
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Get a call asking you to confirm a purchase? Don't get scammed
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Feds warn of health insurance fraud
Volunteers create bows to remember car crash victims
More News