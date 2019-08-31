Clayton serial pizza robber targeting Domino's and Papa John's drivers

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Clayton are searching for a serial pizza robber who is targeting delivery drivers from Domino's and Papa John's.
Police released security camera video showing a shadowy figure emerging from some bushes.
The person then confronts a Domino's driver with a handgun and steals his pizzas.
In four separate cases, a man calls and orders pizzas using a random address on E. Webber Lane and then robs the driver of pizza, according to police.
The robber has been targeting pizza drivers during the past three weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday night about 11:20 p.m in Riverwood Athletic Club.
Police described the robber as a black man, between 16 and 21 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with a skinny build and short to medium braids
He sometimes wears a homemade mask made of cloth and sometimes doesn't wear shoes.
Clayton Police Detective Miller is hoping to hear from anyone with clues at (919) 553-4611 or via email at jmiller@townofclaytonnc.org.
