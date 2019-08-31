Clayton serial pizza robber targeting Domino's and Papa John's drivers

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Clayton are searching for a serial pizza robber who is targeting delivery drivers from Domino's and Papa John's.

Police released security camera video showing a shadowy figure emerging from some bushes.

The person then confronts a Domino's driver with a handgun and steals his pizzas.

In four separate cases, a man calls and orders pizzas using a random address on E. Webber Lane and then robs the driver of pizza, according to police.

The robber has been targeting pizza drivers during the past three weeks. The latest incident happened Wednesday night about 11:20 p.m in Riverwood Athletic Club.

Police described the robber as a black man, between 16 and 21 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with a skinny build and short to medium braids

He sometimes wears a homemade mask made of cloth and sometimes doesn't wear shoes.

Clayton Police Detective Miller is hoping to hear from anyone with clues at (919) 553-4611 or via email at jmiller@townofclaytonnc.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonjohnston countytheftrobberypizza
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks toward Florida, strengthens to Cat 4 storm
Hundreds to march against hate in Hillsborough
Peeper caught near child's room mistakenly released from hospital
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old wanted for murder
'A big, mad dash:' Florida hurricane evacuees track storm from Wake County
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Show More
Busy travel weekend at RDU; some flying in from Florida, away from Hurricane Dorian
Man on moped stolen from Duke crashes with Durham police car
Cash-filled social posts help police nab Raleigh bank robbery suspect
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
'It's about action:' Durham sheriff explains anti-gun violence initiative
More TOP STORIES News