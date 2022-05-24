Suspect arrested after two teens shot in Clayton

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested after two teens shot in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. -- The Clayton Police Department said one person is facing charges after a shooting that left two 16-year-olds with serious injuries.

On Sunday, May 22 at 10:09 p.m. deputies responded to the address of 25 Sequoia Drive after reports of a shooting.

Both teens were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, Maynor Flores-Salinas was arrested and is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held under a $450,000 secured bond.

The case remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Report finds people of color pay more in rental application fees
1 dead, brother missing in Cape Fear River
Thousands lose power after strong storms, flooding possible Tuesday
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Amber Alert canceled, 7-year-old found safe
Last public pay phone in NYC removed from streets
Car plows into Raleigh home after chase with police
Show More
One woman hurt in Raleigh stabbing
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Durham police investigate fatal shooting, crash along NC 55
'We sinned': Southern Baptist leaders react to report on sexual abuse
More TOP STORIES News