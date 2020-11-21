college football

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State postponed hours before start

By PETE IACOBELLI

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State has been postponed hours before kickoff.

Medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play Saturday amid the pandemic. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement of the game at Florida State, although it did not detail whether the decision was made because of coronavirus issues.

No makeup date was announced. Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19. This was to have been his return for the first time since a win over Syracuse on Oct. 24.
