Finally! Pack beats No. 9 Clemson in OT thriller 27-21

NC State defenders celebrate a sack against Clemson on Saturday. (Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Yes, N.C. State missed another field goal that would have beaten Clemson.

But this time the Pack regrouped in overtime and knocked off the No. 9 Tigers 27-21 in a wild affair at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

It was State's first win against Clemson since 2011.

The Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0) had a chance to win it in regulation, but to the horror of the State fans -- who have seen this before against Clemson -- they missed a 39-yarder with 2 seconds left that would have sealed the win.

That sent the game to overtime where the teams traded touchdowns before State's Devin Carter's acrobatic catch gave the Pack the lead for good in the second overtime series. The Wolfpack defense forced a fourth-down incompletion on Clemson's next series and the party was on in Raleigh.



The missed kick was the third one of the game by State's normally reliable Chris Dunn.

The Tigers led early but the Wolfpack tied it up on a touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie, The score would stay knotted at 7 until the third quarter.

With both defenses bottling up any attempts at sustained drives, the Wolfpack finally broke through again as Devin Carter snagged a 12-yard scoring pass from Leary at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter.

NC State's Emeka Emezie hauls in a pass for a touchdown over Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. on Saturday in Raleigh.

Karl B DeBlaker



It capped a 9-plays, 77-yard drive for State.

Clemson responded in the fourth quarter as Will Shipley scored easily from 5 yards out. The 7-play, 80-yard drive was sparked by a 37-yard run to the 5 by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The loss snapped Clemson's 36-game unbeaten streak against unranked opponents. The Tigers fall to 2-2, 1-1 in the ACC.
