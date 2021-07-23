MLB

'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team

By Tom Withers, AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks, ending months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.



The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club's die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer's social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the ballclub's name.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiomlbu.s. & worldcleveland indiansrace in america
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
3 injured in shooting outside Nationals Park; game suspended
Long Island teen is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County starts door-to-door vaccine canvassing
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Woman found dead near I-85 exit-ramp, Vance County deputies say
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges
Morgan Wallen speaks out on using a racial slur in 'GMA' interview
UNC, Duke to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers
Show More
Cary student earns perfect ACT score
Holly Springs diver goes for gold at Summer Games in Tokyo
At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Your next cookout side dish
US shuts down online passport booking system amid massive backlog
More TOP STORIES News