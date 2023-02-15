Unloaded gun found in car at Cleveland High School

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone brought an unloaded gun to Cleveland High School on Wednesday.

The school sent a message to parents informing them that the gun never went into a building and no threat was made against the school or any students.

"Law enforcement was immediately notified once the weapon was discovered, and it was quickly and appropriately removed from our campus by law enforcement," Johnston County Public Schools said in a letter to parents.

The discovery of the gun did not disrupt daily school operation. The school district just wanted to keep parents and students in the know about the situation.

"We ask you to remind your students to speak with an adult if they ever see or hear something they are uncomfortable with while they are on our school campus," the school district's statement read.