officer killed

Shooting kills Cleveland police officer James Skernivitz; suspects at large

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A shooting killed a Cleveland police officer and another person, and authorities on Friday sought the person or people responsible, officials said.

Detective James Skernivitz, 53, was shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the west side.

Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters that Skernivitz was with the department for 25 years, saying, "Cleveland lost one of its finest."

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said a second person, who was not an officer but was in Skernivitz's car, also died. Details about that person weren't immediately released by police.

Investigators appealed to the public for help in finding a suspect or suspects. The FBI in Cleveland offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Cuyahoga County and at the Statehouse in Columbus.

It has been more than 10 years since an on-duty Cleveland police officer was fatally shot.

Patrol Officer Derek Owens, 36, was killed in February 2008 while chasing a suspect. Owens caught up to the man, who turned and shot Owens in the abdomen below his bulletproof vest.

The man was found guilty of aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiopolice officer killedpolice officer shotu.s. & worldpolice officerofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Nash County names new K-9 after fallen deputy
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Retired St. Louis police captain's widow addresses RNC
2 south Texas police officers killed, suspect dies by suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Phase 2.5 begins Friday
Hurricane season respite arrives during record-breaking 2020
Drive-thru state fair food event returns to Raleigh Fairgrounds
3 injured in shooting near NCCU campus, Durham police say
Girls study outside Taco Bell after eviction
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Portland shooting suspect killed in struggle with authorities
Show More
Current Triangle traffic: Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 West in Durham
NC paid millions in unemployment. Now they want some of it back.
Local museums prep to reopen after months of COVID-19 shutdown
Hot on Friday, but we cool down Saturday
Big Weather's big recipe: Pierogi Casserole
More TOP STORIES News