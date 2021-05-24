Travel

NC State Highway Patrol launches Click It or Ticket campaign ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Highway Patrol cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the busiest travel weekends of the year is coming up as more Americans are becoming more comfortable going on trips.

With travel restrictions lifted across the country, millions of Americans are planning to take a trip for Memorial Day Weekend.

In the name of keeping drivers safe, North Carolina State Highway Patrol is partnering with NCDOT and the Governor's Highway Safety Program for a Click It or Ticket campaign.

The campaign starts May 24 and runs through June 6.

WATCH: SHP kicks off Click It or Ticket campaign
EMBED More News Videos

Troopers will have increased patrols for the next two weeks.



During that time, troopers and will increase patrols and set up check points in an effort to encourage all drivers to be more vigilant than ever about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seatbelt.

"We have seen significant drops in our seat belt usage rate all across the state, so we have a lot of work to do to get the participation rate back up again," said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program, in a news release. "We are ramping up those education efforts now."

Violating North Carolina's seatbelt law will cost you a $180 fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelncnc highway patrolncdottrafficmemorial day
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News