Cloak and Wand is an immersive shopping experience for witches and wizards!

LAHASKA, Pa. -- The Cloak and Wand in Peddler's Village is a unique and immersive shopping experience for witches, wizards, and self-proclaimed nerds.
The store is adorned with moving portraits and witchy decor that make the shopper feel like they're in a fantasy land.
Customers can adopt their own magic creature, explore the dark arts, and have their wand choose them.
There's even a potion bar with more than 64 flavors including a sorting potion that will place you in your house.
67 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA 18931