Closing arguments underway for Thursday in Brandon Lee double murder trial

The defense is pushing to get to Brandon Lee off for a lesser charge of manslaughter.
The prosecution argues there's no doubt that he made a conscious decision to kill.
"He chose to take his mother's life and he chose to take 6-year-old Kaylin's mother's life," said prosecutor Patrick LaTour. "Selfishness is the reason that we're here. That's why he did this."
"What happened was terrible, but it was not done with deliberation," Broun said. "It was not done with a cool state of mind."
Lee took the stand again Wednesday, giving some very troubling testimony. At times, Lee got emotional, crying and slurring his words while describing the killings.
"Yes I was mad, yo," he said at one point through tears. "I was mad - absolutely.
On Tuesday, the judge considered declaring a mistrial after Lee testified Tuesday in his own defense, but wouldn't answer any questions from prosecutors.
Lee is charged with the deaths of mother Christa Lee, 58, and girlfriend Krystal Hylton, 28 in 2015.
Lee described the killings, claiming responsibility for them, but insisted he didn't plan them and isn't guilty of first-degree murder. Lee said that he was doing his mother's will when he strangled her.
Lee's mother's body stayed in a bathtub with ice for several days. Lee would break into his girlfriend's apartment as he was convinced she was cheating on him.
They got into a fight and it ended with Lee wrapping his hands around her throat.
"The only person that I wanted to have just a simple conversation with ... to tell her that I loved her, I'm sorry for everything that I did, all of that stuff, I couldn't get that, I couldn't say that," Lee recalled Wednesday in court. "She just shut me out, and so I tried, and I just snapped on her, man. I just snapped on her and I blamed her for everything that happened."
He wrote derogatory terms on her body once she was dead.
We will continue to follow this trial on ABC11.com and the ABC11 mobile app.