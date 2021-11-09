'I'm really excited:' Raleigh native Priscilla Block prepares for her part in CMA Awards night

NASHVILLE (WTVD) -- The stages were set Tuesday night for the biggest night in country music. And this year, one of Raleigh's own will be in the mix.
For the past seven years, Raleigh-native Priscilla Block has been writing and singing songs in Nashville and every year, the week of the CMA Awards just has a different feeling.
"It is electric. This town is on fire. Everyone is so excited," Block said.
But this year is extra special for her.
"I'm not going to be watching it at a bar that's going in and out of signal, that's kind of nice," Block joked.
This will be her first year in the CMA mix, performing at the Chevrolet CMA Award After Party.
"I grew up watching all the award shows and it's just really cool and special that I get to be a part of it in any sort of way this year. I'm really excited," she said.
And Block says she's ready. Armed with her new single "Peaked in High School," the TikTok sensation turned country star won't be at the awards show this year but she's hopeful for next year.
"The goal is hopefully to be nominated next year. I'm excited. We'll see what happens. I'm pumped for it all," she said.
