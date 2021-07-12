See the lineup for CMA Summer Jam 2-night concert event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Country Music Association on Monday announced the lineup for CMA Summer Jam, a new summer concert featuring the biggest names in country music.
The two-night event will take place at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater in late July. It will be broadcast as a three-hour primetime special on ABC later this summer.
The lineup for Tuesday, July 27, includes Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.
Performers for Wednesday, July 28, include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at CMASummerJam.com starting at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 14. A portion of proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation.
