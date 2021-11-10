CMA Awards red carpet fashion: What the stars are wearing on country music's biggest night

Ahead of the award show, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, nominated artists and more walked the carpet in glamorous looks to celebrate the biggest night in country music.
Due to COVID-19, performers, presenters, nominees and all other members in the production were required to undergo testing, and audience members at the show had to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.
Luke Bryan is hosting the award show from Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena, and a long list of stars will take the stage to present and perform during the show.
Check out some of the red carpet arrivals so far -- and check back for more as your favorite artists arrive on the carpet.
ABC News contributed to this report.