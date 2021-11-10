CMA Awards

CMA Awards red carpet fashion: What the stars are wearing on country music's biggest night

Preview Country Music's Biggest Night ahead of the 2021 CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Stars are showing off their red carpet fashions at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Ahead of the award show, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, nominated artists and more walked the carpet in glamorous looks to celebrate the biggest night in country music.




Due to COVID-19, performers, presenters, nominees and all other members in the production were required to undergo testing, and audience members at the show had to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

Luke Bryan is hosting the award show from Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena, and a long list of stars will take the stage to present and perform during the show.

Check out some of the red carpet arrivals so far -- and check back for more as your favorite artists arrive on the carpet.


Luke Bryan has signed on to host the 55th CMA Awards, the Country Music Association and ABC announced Monday morning.



