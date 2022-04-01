Sports

Final Four 2022: Last live press conference for Duke, UNC before historic game Saturday

LIVE: Players, coaches for UNC, Duke talk about Final Four matchup

NEW ORLEANS (WTVD) -- College basketball history will be made this weekend. Rivals Duke and North Carolina will meet for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament.

Players and coaches from both schools will have their final press conferences Friday afternoon. You can watch them live in the above video player.

The two storied basketball programs have played hundreds of times, often with conference title aspirations on the line. But never before have the two met with the same stakes as Saturday's game.

Making this year even more unique is that it represents a time of change for both programs. UNC is in the first year with its first Black head coach -- former Tar Heel player Hubert Davis. Meanwhile, Duke is in the final year of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's career. Duke will soon be coached by a former player of its own, Jon Scheyer.

WATCH: Duke players talk about Final Four matchup
Duke players Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. discuss the matchup against UNC in the Final Four.


Duke players AJ Griffin, Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach discuss the Final Four showdown vs. UNC



But before the curtain sets on this historic season, the teams must meet one more time.

They already split the regular season, with Duke dominating North Carolina in the Dean E. Smith Center but then UNC paying Duke back in kind by denying the Blue Devils a fairytale ending for Coach K's final home game.

WATCH: UNC players speak about Final Four matchup
UNC players Armando Bacot, Brady Manek and Leaky Black discuss the Final Four matchup against Duke on Thursday in New Orleans.


UNC players Puff Johnson, RJ Davis and Caleb Love discuss the Final Four matchup against Duke on Wednesday in New Orleans.



WATCH: Coaches discuss discusses the Final Four matchup
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discuss his last trip to the Final Four and the matchup against rival North Carolina.


UNC coach Hubert Davis discusses the Final Four and the historic matchup with Duke on Thursday in New Orleans.



The Blue Devils are a No. 2 seed in the tournament and the Tar Heels are a No. 8 seed and weren't expected by most observers to be here. But both teams appear to be playing their best basketball at the right time.

WATCH: Duke's 'Crazy Towel Guy' will watch this one from home
Since 1984, Herb Neubauer has missed just one Duke home game. He'll watch this Final Four from home to allow another lucky fan to unwittingly attend.



WATCH: Durham dad shows off his UNC fan cave ahead of Final Four game against rival Duke
From head to toe, Dennis Garrett rides hard for UNC-Chapel-Hill. But his home in east Durham takes nostalgia to a new level.

