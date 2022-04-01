Final Four 2022: Last live press conference for Duke, UNC before historic game Saturday

Players and coaches from both schools will have their final press conferences Friday afternoon. You can watch them live in the above video player.
The two storied basketball programs have played hundreds of times, often with conference title aspirations on the line. But never before have the two met with the same stakes as Saturday's game.
Making this year even more unique is that it represents a time of change for both programs. UNC is in the first year with its first Black head coach -- former Tar Heel player Hubert Davis. Meanwhile, Duke is in the final year of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's career. Duke will soon be coached by a former player of its own, Jon Scheyer.
But before the curtain sets on this historic season, the teams must meet one more time.
They already split the regular season, with Duke dominating North Carolina in the Dean E. Smith Center but then UNC paying Duke back in kind by denying the Blue Devils a fairytale ending for Coach K's final home game.
The Blue Devils are a No. 2 seed in the tournament and the Tar Heels are a No. 8 seed and weren't expected by most observers to be here. But both teams appear to be playing their best basketball at the right time.
