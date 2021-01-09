'It's about being a damn American': Coach K voices anger toward Capitol Hill insurrection

Coach K gave a passionate answer when asked about what happened at our Capitol on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Iz3yLKHbjX — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) January 9, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The outspoken Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski held no punches during a post-game press conference in regard to the deadly siege of the Capitol on Wednesday.In his first post-game interview after quarantining from possible COVID-19 exposure, Coach K addressed the riotous mob Wednesday in Washington as "sorry.""[It was] the sorriest day -- and I'm 73 years old --outside of 9/11, shootings at schools where kids have gotten shot and killed.""Wednesday was a horrible day. It was an insurrection. It went to the very fabric of this great country where the symbol for our democracy is that Capitol and we allowed that symbol to be spit on, stepped on. It was a sorry day."Coach K would then go on to give his prayers to the family of Officer Brian D. Sicknick,, and the 16,000 people who died from COVID-19 in this week alone.He questioned the country's actions saying, "What the hell are we doing? Where we can't work as a country to come together and get the vaccines out and make sure that if someone is doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward."Krzyzewski also believes that everyone involved in said riots should be prosecuted and that leaders and politicians who enabled the violence should be 'chastised'"This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat, it's about being a damn American. Be an American, work together. People say that's not who we are, that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country."Krzyzewski noted that he previously served in the Army, "I'm used to being on a team, our country needs to be a team again."