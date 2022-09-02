5 Items You Don't Want to Miss Out on During the Coach Sale

If you're beginning to update your wardrobe for fall, look no further than Coach's limited-time 25% off sale. Whether you're in need of a new commute-friendly work bag, a stylish purse for evenings out, or just a new practical everyday bag, Coach is sure to have the perfect style for you. Check out our top 5 picks from the sale and snag your favorites before they sell out!

If you've been on the hunt for a sleek, new evening purse, the Tabby Chain Clutch is for you! Inspired by an iconic Coach design from the 1970s, this purse is a modern take on a retro silhouette. The Tabby also features a removable crossbody chain so you can either wear it as a clutch or take it hands-free when you need to!

Image credit: Coach

The Madison Shoulder Bag is a great choice if you're looking to elevate your weekend purse. It's compact, features a convenient cross-body strap and has an exterior pocket that's great for keeping your phone out of your hands but still within reach.

Image credit: Coach

The Elise Satchel is a great option for an everyday or work bag. Interior pockets will help keep your belongings organized and the crossbody strap will allow you to go hands-free when you're commuting or on the go.

Image credit: Coach

The Willow Shoulder Bag is another perfect everyday tote! Its medium size allows it to hold all your essentials without being too bulky and the interior compartments will help keep you organized throughout your day.

Image credit: Coach

If you're looking to upgrade to a more stylish work bag that's perfect for commuting, you need the Coach Tote 42! It's crafted from a lightweight material and is roomy enough to fit up to a 15" laptop. An added bonus: the bag is crafted with an environmentally-conscious jacquard fabric that's made from organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles!

Image credit: Coach

