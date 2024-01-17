Coachella 2024: No Doubt to reunite, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline

COACHELLA, Calif. -- The lineup for Indio's legendary, desert-centric Coachella music festival has officially been announced, and there's no doubt it'll be a good time.

On Tuesday, Goldenvoice, the company that produces the long-running festival, revealed that the 2024 lineup features popular ska/punk/rock band No Doubt as one of the four headlining acts.

The band's appearance will mark a reunion between the members, which include frontwoman Gwen Stefani. No Doubt has not performed live as a band since at least 2015.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, The Creator are also set to headline the festival, with other notable artists such as Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, Sublime and J. Balvin slated to take one of the festival's many stages.

Just before the official lineup announcement was made on Tuesday, the No Doubt X page teased a reunion when it posted a video of Stefani reminiscing about her early days with the band.

The video culminated in Stefani setting up a video call with her No Doubt bandmates - Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young - after noting how much she missed them.

"You guys want to do a show?" Stefani asked, to which Kanal, Dumont and Young all replied with an enthusiastic "yes!"

While No Doubt did not announce any additional concert dates, their upcoming Coachella gig marks nearly 10 years since the band has toured together. No Doubt originally formed in the mid-90s and became known for their classic hits "Don't Speak," "Just a Girl" and "Spiderwebs," among many others.

In the early aughts, the band went on to pursue solo projects after releasing a number of albums together. In 2004, Stefani released her first solo album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." and has released three more solo albums since then.

Last year's Coachella headliners included Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, Korean pop group Blackpink and singer Frank Ocean. Due to an injury, Ocean pulled out of performing the festival's second weekend, with band Blink-182 filling in.

The live music festival will return to Indio's Empire Polo Field for two consecutive weekends on April 12-14 and April 19-21 this year.

