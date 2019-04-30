Coachella puppies tossed in dumpster open eyes as health improves

In a new photo released Monday, the surviving puppies that were tossed into a dumpster in Coachella appear as healthy as ever.

COACHELLA, Calif. -- In a new photo released Monday, the surviving puppies that were tossed into a dumpster in Coachella earlier this month appear as healthy as ever and have opened their eyes.

Six of the seven puppies found are doing well, thanks to a foster volunteer who is nursing them.

"The woman who has graciously dedicated many hours and a fair amount of her own money toward these abandoned puppies is doing a great job," said Animal Services Director Allan Drusys.

Deborah Culwell was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after dumping the newborn pups. Nearly 40 other dogs were rescued from her home after her arrest.

All dogs have officially been relinquished to Riverside County Animal Services, according to a press release out Monday. Culwell recently admitted that the dumped puppies were actually from two separate litters.

At this point, reintroducing the two females with the litters is not planned, Drusys said.

The 38 dogs seized from Culwell's home remain at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. Some of those dogs will soon be available for adoption this week. Meanwhile, veterinary staff will coordinate the dogs' spay and neuter surgeries, the press release stated.
