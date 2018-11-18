Coast Guard ends search for missing boater in Edenton Bay

The Coast Guard ended their search for an 83-year old man who went missing while fishing in Edenton Bay, near Edenton North Carolina, after a body matching his description was found by Coast Guard search and rescue crews at 4:30 p.m., Sunday.Coast Guard first responders searched roughly 325 square-miles by surface and by air since the man was reported late from a fishing trip on Saturday."Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy," said Capt. Bion Stewart, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. "We would also like to thank our partner agencies for assisting us throughout this search."According to a Coast Guard press release, members of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Chowan County Emergency Medical Services assisted in the search as well.The search began after a response boat crew discovered the man's boat and fishing gear.The Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City boat crews remained on scene throughout the night and helicopter crews resumed aerial search and rescue patterns Sunday morning.