More than 30 'in distress' after boat fire near California coast, Coast Guard says

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.
BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues.— USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.
Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.
Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing sear-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.