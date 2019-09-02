More than 30 'in distress' after boat fire near California coast, Coast Guard says

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

VENTURA COUNTY -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of California, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing sear-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.The cause of the fire was unknown.