More than 30 'in distress' on boat off southern California coast, Coast Guard says

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched a major rescue operation to help dozens of people "in distress" off the coast of southern California.

More than 30 people on board a 75-foot boat near Santa Cruz island were in need of assistance, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles division of the United State Coast Guard.



Coast Guard officials said a group of crew members were rescued, including one with a broken leg, as they worked to evacuate the remaining passengers. It's unknown exactly how many people were on board the vessel.

Ventura County fire officials said they were working to assist the Coast Guard with a boat fire.

It's unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities in the incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
