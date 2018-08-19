Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River

The Coast Guard and Beaufort County Emergency Management Agency have found the bodies of a man and woman that went missing Friday afternoon.The bodies of a 72-year-old female and 70-year-male were recovered near North Creek and Oyster Creek while their 20-foot boat was found adrift in Pamlico River.They were last seen departing Potters Marine.The Coast Guard got a call from a resident around 6:40 p.m. who reported seeing an unmanned vessel in the area of Pamlico River."Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones today," said Captain Bion Stewart, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. "We are deeply saddened by the outcome, and we will continue to pray for the families during this most difficult time. I also want to commend all of the crews, including our partner agencies and the volunteers who worked diligently to conduct the search."