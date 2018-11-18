The Coast Guard is searching for an 83-year-old man who went missing while fishing in Edenton Bay on Saturday.The man's wife notified the Coast Guard that he had gone fishing aboard a 21-foot pontoon boat and failed to return at 6:30 p.m.According to a Coast Guard press release, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina dispatched a 29-foot search and rescue boat from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.The response boat crew discovered the man's boat and fishing gear shortly after the search began.The Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City boat crews remained on scene throughout the night and helicopter crews resumed aerial search and rescue patterns Sunday morning.North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Chowan County Emergency Services are assisting in the search.