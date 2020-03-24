Coast Guard suspends search near Emerald Isle for airplane and passengers that went missing Monday night

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Coast Guard helicopters and boats searched Tuesday near Emerald Isle for survivors of a presumed plane crash.

A Cessna airplane vanished from sight around 11 p.m. Monday after dipping off radar 12 miles southeast of Bogue Inlet.

The airplane reportedly had two people on board when it vanished.

Coast Guard crews are searching for survivors after an airplane crashed near Bogue Inlet at the North Carolina coast.



On Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard suspended the search.

Coast Guard crews used the following in their search for the missing airplane and crew:

  • MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City
  • C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City
  • 45-foot Response Boat - Medium from Station Emerald Isle
  • Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal


The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the incident. The Coast Guard has suspended its search, pending the development of new information.

Anyone with information about the plane crash should call (910) 343-3880.
