Coast Guard suspends efforts to find WWE star who went missing off Southern California beach

LOS ANGELES -- The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday announced it has suspended its search for a 39-year-old man who went missing in waters off Venice Beach, California.

In a series of Instagram posts, the missing man's wife identified him as former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard.

The Coast Guard's Base Los Angeles/Long Beach crew said it suspended its efforts "after 16.5 hours of searching with multiple rescue assets covering 70 square nautical miles and seven search patterns."

Gaspard was among several swimmers who got caught up in strong rip current Sunday, prompting Los Angeles County lifeguards to rescue a 10-year-old boy who is believed to be Gaspard's son.

EMBED More News Videos

A 10-year-old child was rescued from the waters off the coast of Venice Beach while the search for his father was conducted, officials said Sunday, May 17.



The boy was described as being in good shape after being pulled from the water. He was not hospitalized.

The elder Gaspard on Sunday "was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard about 3:40 p.m. as he swam in the ocean about 50 yards from Venice Beach," a Los Angeles Police Department statement said. "When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over (him) and he was swept out to sea.''

Gaspard was a star with World Wrestling Entertainment, making up one half of the tag team Cryme Time with his partner JTG.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeles countybeachescelebritydrowningwater rescueswimmingrip currentmissing swimmermissing manwwelifeguardpro wrestling
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh cancels July 4 fireworks
Race for COVID-19 vaccine may struggle against anti-vax movement
Latinos disproportionately account for COVID-19 cases in NC
Durham mom, daughter both earn master's degrees from NCCU
Fayetteville nail salon invests $600 in preparations to reopen
Raleigh considers shutting down streets for outdoor dining
NC State student wins $25,000 Taco Bell Foundation scholarship
Show More
Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for more stimulus money
High school staff drives 600 miles to celebrate Class of 2020
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
'He is at peace:' Nurses offer condolences with window signs
NC man shoots at couple after mistaking them for Russian mafia
More TOP STORIES News