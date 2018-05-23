CRUISE SHIP

Coast Guard suspends search for NC man who vanished from Carnival cruise ship

Coast Guard suspends search for Greensboro man who went overboard off Florida. (WTVD)

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVD) --
The Coast Guard said Wednesday night that it has suspended its search for a North Carolina man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship Tuesday about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

Crews suspended the effort to find 50-year-old Brian Lamonds of Greensboro, about 9 p.m.

"I have been in contact with members of Mr. Lamonds' family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them," said Cmdr. David Aldous, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard 7th District. "Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly."

Coast Guard rescue crews were composed of a C-130 Hercules aircraft and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Clearwater, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Air Station Miami, and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo, homeported in Key West.

Crews searched for approximately 55 hours covering 3,059 square miles.

The cruise ship was going from Tampa to Key West when Lamonds vanished.
