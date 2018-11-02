Code Red lockdown lifted at East Wake Middle School; no threat found

East Wake Middle School was on a lockdown Friday morning while police investigated a report of an unidentified adult on campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The lockdown, which lasted roughly two hours, was lifted just before 11:30 a.m. after a search of the campus found no intruder.



After the incident, school officials released a note to parents that read in part:

"In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down and no one is allowed on campus until an all-clear announcement is received from police. Staff's only responsibility during a lockdown is student safety. These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty. Once the police gave us the all clear, the lockdown ended without any incident at the school."

Staff said the campus is safe and parents do not need to pick up their children.

However, those who wish to do so should expect a slow process.

Parents will need to wait in the bus loop line and have their ID ready; no one will be allowed to get out of their car.

The school plans dismiss all other students during regular time.
