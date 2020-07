One Virginia Chick-fil-a offering free chicken for your extra change

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WTVD) -- Passing through central Virginia? If so, there's a Chick-fil-a offering you a free meal.To address thein the U.S., one Chick-fil-a restaurant is asking customers to bring in their spare change. A Virginia Chick-fil-a is offering its customers a free meal if they come in with $10 in rolled coins. The customer would get their money back in dollar bills and a coupon for a free entrée.This national coin shortage is affecting countless businesses , including many in the Southeast.Right now the only Chick-fil-a restaurant offering the deal is on Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia. Employees will collect coins until they get all they need.There is a maximum of 10 coupons per guest.