Vigil marks third anniversary of Durham man's murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham family is remembering one of their own who they lost to gun violence.

Saturday marked the third anniversary of Colby Lucas' murder.

The father of two was gunned down at a Circle K near the Streets of Southpoint in 2018.

His family is working to bring the issue of gun violence to the forefront -- and push for efforts to stop it.

The suspect in the case was recently sentenced to nine years in prison.
