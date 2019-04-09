Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide

By
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced Tuesday that his cold-case unit has made a break in a case that happened nearly 17 years ago.

Two people are charged in the 2002 murder of a Red Springs man.

Wilkins said one suspect, Larkie Lowry, 61 of Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton. was already behind bars. A second man, Jimmy Ray Oxendine, 51, of Bollinger Avenue in Lumberton surrendered to investigators around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Larkie Lowry, left, and Jimmy Ray Oxendine.



Lowery and Oxendine are both charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. They are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

They're both charged in the death of 44-year-old Ronnie Locklear, which happened Sept. 30, 2002, in the 1300 block of Dixie Road in Red Springs.

Investigators found Locklear dead of gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Locklear was shot while standing in his front yard. The shots were fired from a wooded area across the road.

Recently, the newly formed Cold Case Investigations Unit along with the Sheriff's Office Homicide Division reviewed the case in detail and several interviews were conducted.

"While the arrest of the two suspects can't bring Mr. Locklear back, we wanted to bring closure to the friends and family that were devastated by his death," Wilkins said. "Our team will continue to investigate other unsolved cases in hopes of bringing closure to other families across Robeson County."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclumbertonarrestmurderhomicidecold case
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News