ACC basketball schedule released for 2020-2021 season, 4 teams start out in AP Top 25

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Brown in Durham. (AP photo) (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2020-2021 ACC men's basketball schedule was released on Tuesday morning with conference play starting on Dec. 12.

The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the start of conference play up. All 15 teams will play 20 conference games with each team playing at least one league game in December.

Virginia (4), Duke (9), North Carolina (16) and Florida State (21) are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 to start the season. The ACC Tournament is slated for March 9 to 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"Our institutions, following the guidance of our league's Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league's rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary."

Area marquee games to circle:
UNC at N.C. State - Dec. 22
Duke at Florida State - Jan. 2

N.C. State at Florida State - Jan. 12-13
UNC at Florida State - Jan. 16
N.C. State at Virginia - Jan. 19-20
N.C. State at UNC - Jan. 23
Virginia at N.C. State - Feb. 2-3

UNC at Duke - Feb. 6
UNC at Virginia - Feb. 13
Virginia at Duke - Feb. 20
Duke at UNC - March 6
