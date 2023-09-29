Durham gears up for economic boost from Duke-Notre Dame game

All eyes are on the Bull City with Duke gearing up for College GameDay, and the city expecting a big economic surge.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All eyes are on the Bull City with Duke gearing up for College GameDay, and the city expecting a big economic boost.

With Duke Football at 4-0 and nationally ranked, getting the fan base featured in College Game Day is putting the spotlight not just on the team, but the city itself.

"It's like a commercial when you think about it like that. Having College GameDay, having Notre Dame come to town, having North Carolina Central playing across town," said Marcus Manning, the Executive Director of the Durham Sports Commission.

At The Durham Hotel downtown, what it has lost in less business travel post-COVID, it has more than made up for with big sporting events. This weekend, it is almost fully booked.

"We are seeing a big boost, not just in rooms but overall with our restaurant reservations for brunch and the rooftop bar have already been busier this week," said general manager Emily Strickland.

Many of those are Notre Dame alums making the trip from out of town.

"It's my first time in Durham. I've already taken a little walk downtown; there's a lot of development," said Chris Hodgdon from San Diego.

Hodgdon and his friends picked this game specifically because both teams are nationally ranked and College GameDay made it worth it.

"It's a big deal. It's a big deal, so it'll be exciting to see all Duke and Notre Dame fans there tomorrow cheering," said Terri Monahan from Virginia.

Even those not going to the game in person will be packing bars such as Bull McCabe's Irish Pub in downtown Durham.

"As soon as they come into town and sometimes before they leave town too," said manager Casey Oster.

As the official home for local Notre Dame fans, Bull McCabe's is expecting a full house.

"This whole area's gonna be full, the patio is gonna be full, and the whole outdoor lawn going out to the intersection is gonna be full," she said.

While we won't know the full economic impact until the end of the weekend, local leaders are going to be keeping a close eye. As for the game itself, Duke reports tickets are all sold out.