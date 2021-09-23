u.s. & world

1 dead, 12 wounded in Kroger grocery store shooting in Collierville, Tenn.; Shooter dead

The shooting happened at a Kroger store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.
Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in Tennessee store shooting; shooter dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- At least 13 people were shot at a grocery store in the suburbs of Memphis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at a Kroger store in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.

One shooting victim died from their injuries. The Collierville police chief said the lone shooter is also dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I've never seen a scene like this," he said.

The conditions of those injured has not been released, but the police chief did say the injuries are "very serious."

He called the shooting "the most horrific event in Collierville history."

The police chief said workers and customers were hiding in freezers and locked offices when officers entered the building.

The FBI is assisting and ATF is at the scene.

Authorities said the suspected shooter's vehicle was in the parking lot. The bomb squad will inspect the vehicle.

Police said the situation is now considered to be over.

The police chief was asked about a photo going viral on social media of a person on the roof of the store. The chief said the person in the photo was an employee and police helped the person off the roof safely.

King Soopers, where a mass shooting that killed 10 people happened in Boulder, Colorado back in March, is also owned by Kroger.
