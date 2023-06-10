Colombia plane crash: 4 children lost in jungle for 40 days found alive, Colombian president says

First images of the four missing children who were found alive in the Colombian Amazon. (Please note: This video has no sound.)

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities found alive four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle that held Colombians on edge.

The children were alone when searchers found them and are now receiving medical attention, Petro told reporters upon his return to Bogota from Cuba, where he signed a cease-fire agreement with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.

The president said the youngsters are an "example of survival" and predicted their saga "will remain in history."

The crash happened in the early hours of May 1, when the Cessna single-engine propeller plane with six passengers and a pilot declared an emergency due to an engine failure.

The small aircraft fell off radar a short time later and a frantic search for survivors began. The three adults were killed, and their bodies were found in the area.