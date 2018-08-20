Colorado man formally charged with murder in deaths of wife and two young daughters

A Colorado man has officially been charged in the deaths of his wife and their two young children.
Christopher Watts, 33, is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy. Two of the murder charges were also enhanced because the victims were under the age of 12.
The bodies of his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, were found last week on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers. Records show Christopher was employed by the company in 2015.
The family has strong ties to North Carolina. Shanann was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines. Her family still lives in North Carolina.
Christopher went to Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville and graduated in 2003.
Shanan was reported missing on Aug. 13 by her friend Nickole Atkinson after she missed a doctor's appointment.
Atkinson told GMA on Monday that she called police after something felt off.
Officials have not released a suspected motive.
