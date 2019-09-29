Columbus County inmate stabbed to death with homemade weapon

An inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution died after being stabbed with a homemade weapon at the facility.Scott Whitmeyer was stabbed several times in an assault that happened in an offender dormitory Saturday night. Whitmeyer was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45.Whitmeyer, 49, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in Cumberland County in 2014. His projected release date was Jan. 7, 2030.The facility was on lockdown Sunday morning. The Columbus County Sheriff's Department is investigating.