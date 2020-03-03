Fort Bragg needs 7,000 combat boots for display honoring fallen military veterans

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg is collecting combat boots for a display honoring fallen service members.
According to a news release, Fort Bragg's Survivor Outreach Services needs more than 7,000 boots to make its annual display. Each boot will feature the name of a fallen veteran, their branch of service, their unit and their date of departure.
The boots will be on display during the annual Run, Honor, Remember 5K on May 16 and the 82nd Airborne Division's kickoff run for All American Week.
Organizers said because the last two years brought rain during the event, the boots are not in good shape and need to be replaced.
Those wishing to drop off combat boots can do so at one of three Fort Bragg locations: Survivor Outreach Services, the Soldier and Family Resource Center or the Soldier Support Center lobby.
The last day to drop off donations is April 17, 2020.
The Run, Honor, Remember 5K is a free event open to military ID holders and their guests.
