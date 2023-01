Come From Away Coming to DPAC

It's based on a remarkable true story that took place on September 11, 2001 and the days that followed.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" is coming to the DPAC.

It's based on a remarkable true story that took place on September 11, 2001 and the days that followed.

We see how seven-thousand stranded passengers ended up in a small town in Newfoundland, and how that small town eventually welcomed them.

More information here.